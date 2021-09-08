Lebanon working with World Bank to fund power supply plan, says minister

Lebanon's Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar, attends a meeting with Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati, Syria's Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Tohme (not seen) and Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla (not seen) in Amman, Jordan September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

AMMAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker energy minister said on Wednesday his country was working with the World Bank to secure financing for a scheme to import Egyptian gas to Jordan that will generate power to supply Lebanon.

"We are working with the World Bank to cover the correct financial cover," Raymond Ghajar told a news conference after meeting his Jordanian, Syrian and Lebanese counterparts.

The meeting was to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to ease Lebanon's power crisis which involves using Egyptian gas to generate power in Jordan that would be transmitted via Syria.

Reporting By Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Writing By Maha El Dahan

