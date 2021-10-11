Skip to main content

Oil storage tank on fire in southern Lebanon - Reuters witness

BEIRUT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Monday at a fuel storage tank in the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, and firefighters were attempting to control the blaze, a Reuters witness said.

The Lebanese army was evacuating the region amid fears that the fire would spread and cause an explosion, acording to Al Jadeed TV channel.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Maha el Dahan; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

