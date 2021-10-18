Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanon's Amal movement says last week's violence aims to reignite internal strife - TV

1 minute read
1/2

Supporters of Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal and the Christian Marada movement take part in a protest against Tarek Bitar, the lead judge of the port blast investigation, near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Cairo Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal movement said that last week's violence in Beirut aimed to reignite internal strife and threaten civil peace, TV station NBN Lebanon quoted a statement by the movement on Monday.

On Thursday, seven people were killed in violence in Beirut as crowds headed for a protest called by Amal and its Iranian-backed ally Hezbollah.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:42 AM UTC

EU's Borrell 'optimistic' about possible new Iran talks

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he hoped EU and Iranian diplomats would meet soon to discuss a potential return to nuclear talks but declined to confirm reports of a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Middle East
Lebanon's Maronite patriarch says judges must be left to work
Middle East
Syrian government, opposition agree to redraft constitution -envoy
Middle East
Saudi Arabia advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon - ministry
Middle East
Lebanon's Amal movement says last week's violence aims to reignite internal strife - TV