Lebanon's Amal movement says last week's violence aims to reignite internal strife - TV

Supporters of Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal and the Christian Marada movement take part in a protest against Tarek Bitar, the lead judge of the port blast investigation, near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Cairo Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal movement said that last week's violence in Beirut aimed to reignite internal strife and threaten civil peace, TV station NBN Lebanon quoted a statement by the movement on Monday.

On Thursday, seven people were killed in violence in Beirut as crowds headed for a protest called by Amal and its Iranian-backed ally Hezbollah.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle

