Middle East
Lebanon's Amal movement says last week's violence aims to reignite internal strife - TV
Cairo Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal movement said that last week's violence in Beirut aimed to reignite internal strife and threaten civil peace, TV station NBN Lebanon quoted a statement by the movement on Monday.
On Thursday, seven people were killed in violence in Beirut as crowds headed for a protest called by Amal and its Iranian-backed ally Hezbollah.
