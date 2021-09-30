Lebanon's Aoun asked Lazard to continue advisory role ahead of IMF talks

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is seen in this handout picture released by Dalati Nohra on September 24, 2021, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly via a recorded video message, in Baabda, Lebanon. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

BEIRUT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun asked Lazard to continue its financial advisory role in preparation for a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Aoun made his request while receiving a delegation from the company, a statement on the official presidency Twitter account said.

Lazard is the firm that drafted the original financial recovery plan for Lebanon before IMF talks stalled last year.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.