Middle East
Lebanon's Aoun asked Lazard to continue advisory role ahead of IMF talks
BEIRUT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun asked Lazard to continue its financial advisory role in preparation for a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Aoun made his request while receiving a delegation from the company, a statement on the official presidency Twitter account said.
Lazard is the firm that drafted the original financial recovery plan for Lebanon before IMF talks stalled last year.
