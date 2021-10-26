Middle East
Lebanon's Aoun urges government to resume meetings to reach agreement with IMF
1 minute read
CAIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged the government to resume meetings in order to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Aoun also rejected political interference in the investigation into the Beirut blast, he said in a tweet.
Reporting by Enas Alashray and Moataz Abdel Rahiem; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Andrew Cawthorne
