Lebanon's Bahaa Rafik al-Hariri says he will continue his father's journey

BEIRUT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Bahaa al-Hariri, brother of Lebanon's veteran Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri, said on Friday that he will continue the journey of his father, deceased Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Bahaa said in a recorded speech that he would "enter the battle to take back" the country and that he would be in Lebanon soon.

His brother Saad, a three times prime minister, stepped away from Lebanese politics earlier this week, opening a new phase in Lebanon's sectarian politics. read more

Reporting by Laila Bassa; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson

