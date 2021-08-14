Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanon's c.bank: ready to use mandatory reserves if law issued

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said the bank is ready to use its mandatory reserves to finance fuel imports if the necessary legislation is passed, adding that this could be done quickly.

In an interview broadcast on Saturday, Salameh said central bank reserves stood at $14 billion. He said the formation of a new government with a reform programme was another way to resolve the crisis in Lebanon, which is suffering crippling fuel shortages.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir/Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

