Lebanon's central bank extends ceiling free dollars purchases until the end of April

A view shows the exterior of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, March 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank on Wednesday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase an unlimited amount of U.S. dollars on its Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of April, a central bank statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timour Azhari; writing by Enas Alashray; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.