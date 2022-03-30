1 minute read
Lebanon's central bank extends ceiling free dollars purchases until the end of April
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIRUT, March 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank on Wednesday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase an unlimited amount of U.S. dollars on its Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of April, a central bank statement said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Timour Azhari; writing by Enas Alashray; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.