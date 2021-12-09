Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Middle East

Lebanon's Central Bank sets new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits

1 minute read

A money exchange vendor displays Lebanese pound banknotes at his shop in Beirut, Lebanon, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Beirut Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Lebanon has set a new rate for withdrawals from dollar deposits in Lebanese Pounds at 8,000 to the U.S. dollar, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The previous rate was set at 3,900 pounds, implying a haircut of more than 80% since late 2019 when Lebanon's economic crisis erupted.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters