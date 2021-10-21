Lebanon's Geagea says he was not informed of court request to hear statement over Beirut violence -local television

Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces, listens during an interview with Reuters at his home in the Christian village of Maarab in the mountains overlooking the seaside town of Jounieh, October 31, 2014. Geagea is a leading candidate for the vacant Lebanese presidency but won't even hazard a guess when there might be an election to fill the post, such is the political uncertainty overshadowing his divided nation. Picture taken October 31, 2014. To match Interview LEBANON-POLITICS/GEAGEA REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS)

BEIRUT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party Samir Geagea told local MTV television on Thursday he was not informed of any request to hear his statement over last week's street violence.

Geagea's comments were his first after Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah launched a scathing verbal attack on him and his LF party in a televised address on Monday.

Hezbollah has accused the LF of being responsible for the violence, an accusation that Geagea has denied.

Geagea said Nasrallah's speech was "a poisonous present and full of errors and rumours."

Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.