Middle East
Lebanon's Hariri did not discuss standing down on Egypt trip -Al Jadeed interview
BEIRUT, July 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he did not discuss giving up on cabinet formation during his trip to Cairo on Wednesday.
Saudi-owned Al Hadath television had cited their sources as stating that Hariri was asked not to step down during a visit where he met Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Hariri also said he believes in Sunni and Shi'ite dialogue not conflict, adding that he had paid a price for engaging Iran-backed Hezbollah before.
"I have paid prices because I talk with Hezbollah," he said in an interview with local television Al Jadeed.
