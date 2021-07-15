Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Lebanon's Hariri did not discuss standing down on Egypt trip -Al Jadeed interview

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri looks on as he meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BEIRUT, July 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he did not discuss giving up on cabinet formation during his trip to Cairo on Wednesday.

Saudi-owned Al Hadath television had cited their sources as stating that Hariri was asked not to step down during a visit where he met Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Hariri also said he believes in Sunni and Shi'ite dialogue not conflict, adding that he had paid a price for engaging Iran-backed Hezbollah before.

"I have paid prices because I talk with Hezbollah," he said in an interview with local television Al Jadeed.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam Editing by Chris Reese

