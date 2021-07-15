Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanon's Hariri recommends an international tribunal on Beirut port blast -Al Jadeed interview

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, July 15 (Reuters) - Lebanese veteran Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri said in a local television interview on Thursday that there should be an international tribunal to try those responsible for the Beirut port chemical blast.

"An international investigation, an international court for the port and stop wasting time," he told Al Jadeed television. "I'm saying, at the end of the day, if you want truth go to an international investigation."

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Leslie Adler

