Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastLebanon's Hariri will not form cabinet catering to president's wishes

Reuters
1 minute read

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday he will not form a cabinet that simply caters to President Michel Aoun's wishes.

"I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese," Hariri told a parliament session on Saturday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 9:39 AM UTCIsrael-Hamas ceasefire holds, Egyptian mediators shuttle between the two sides

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held on Saturday as Egyptian mediators pressed on with talks with the two sides on securing longer-term calm, officials said.

Middle EastPalestinian conflict injuries risk 'overwhelming' health facilities : WHO
Middle EastAnalysis: Gaza conflict forces reordering of Biden's policy priorities
Middle EastIsraeli minister says his country is keen to maintain calm -Egyptian statement
Middle EastIran leader urges Muslim states to back Palestinians militarily, financially