Middle East

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Nasrallah reassures on health, thanks supporters

A woman sits near a poster of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during an event marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Khiam, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his health was good and thanked all who had asked after him in a televised speech on Tuesday.

"A human being is a human being, you get sick or tired sometimes," Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah had appeared unwell in his last speech on May 25, when he coughed throughout, but had then said he was suffering from allergies and nothing serious.

"Some people killed us off and some started looking for a successor, I reassure them," Nasrallah said, referring to social media rumours after his last appearance that hinted at a grave illness.

Nasrallah has led the Iran-backed armed Hezbollah movement for nearly three decades turning it from one of Lebanon's many civil war militias into a group of regional influence.

"There are some people who expressed their love and distributed bread and salt and wrote and called and I reassure these, some sent some remedies and honey," Nasrallah said.

"I cherish their love and thank all."

Middle East

