Lebanon's Hezbollah praises information minister, condemns 'unjust' Gulf backlash

Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi gestures as he speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lebanon's powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah praised information minister George Kordahi, who delivered remarks critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen prior to taking office, and described the backlash against him from Riyadh and other Gulf countries as "unjust".

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group condemned "the unjust campaign led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Countries against (Kordahi) as an aggression on the sovereignty of Lebanon".

Reporting by Maha El Dahan Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.