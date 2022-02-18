Lebanon's Hezbollah says it flew drone over Israel - Al-Manar TV

BEIRUT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had flown a drone over Israel on a reconnaissance mission for 40 minutes and it had returned untouched despite attempts to shoot it down, a statement carried by the group's Al-Manar TV said.

Israeli aerial defences were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Friday, Israel's military said. read more

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Timor Azhari, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.