Middle East

Lebanon's Hezbollah says second diesel ship from Iran arrived in Baniyas - al-Manar TV

CAIRO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the arrival of a second ship loaded with diesel coming from Iran to Syria's Baniyas port Thursday evening, the group's al-Manar TV said on its Telegram channel early on Friday.

The Iran-aligned group says the fuel shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the Iranian shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

