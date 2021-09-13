Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanon's information min says Aoun stressed need for IMF and donors

1 minute read

BEIRUT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi said on Monday President Michel Aoun had stressed during the new government's first cabinet meeting Lebanon's need for the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank and donor agencies.

Kordahi made his comments while reading a statement from the meeting of Lebanon's new cabinet, formed on Friday after a year of political deadlock.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Tom Perry and Laila Bassam; Editing by Toby Chopra

