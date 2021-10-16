Skip to main content

Lebanon's judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge on Tuesday - LBCI TV on Twitter

Supporters of Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal and the Christian Marada movement take part in a protest against Tarek Bitar, the lead judge of the port blast investigation, near the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

CAIRO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's higher judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge Tarek Bitar on Tuesday to listen to his opinion on the course of the investigation, LBCI TV said in a tweet on Saturday.

The investigation into the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history, has made little headway amid a smear campaign against Bitar and pushback from powerful Lebanese factions, with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah saying Bitar was biased and politicized.

