Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel does not lessen need for reforms- deputy PM

Lebanon's caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel “does not in any way” lessen the need for immediate financial reforms, deputy prime minister Saade Chami said on Tuesday.

Chami headed a Lebanese delegation in Washington D.C. last week that attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks