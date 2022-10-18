Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel does not lessen need for reforms- deputy PM















BEIRUT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's maritime deal with Israel “does not in any way” lessen the need for immediate financial reforms, deputy prime minister Saade Chami said on Tuesday.

Chami headed a Lebanese delegation in Washington D.C. last week that attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Heavens











