Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch calls for timely elections, cooperation with IMF

BEIRUT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, said on Wednesday that the country should cooperate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on economic reforms and that parliamentary and presidential elections should be held on time.

Speaking on the occasion of Saint Maroun Day, Rai also said the country should maintain "positive neutrality" in its foreign relations.

