Middle East

Lebanon's new cabinet agrees policy programme -official source

1 minute read

Lebanon's new Prime Minister Najib Mikati walks during an official ceremony to mark his assumption of duties at the Government Palace in Beirut, Lebanon September 13, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's cabinet approved on Thursday a policy programme that aims to tackle one of the worst financial meltdowns in history.

New Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government met at the presidential palace to agree the proposal, which will now be sent to parliament for approval.

On Wednesday Reuters saw the draft document, which included a resumption of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and a restructuring of the banking sector. read more

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

