Middle East

Lebanon's parliament speaker says he will not accept postponing the election - NBN TV

1 minute read

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a parliamentary session at UNESCO Palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday he will not accept the postponement of Lebanon's general election "even for a minute", NBN TV.

Berri, whose Shi'ite Amal Movement is a close ally to Iran-backed Hezbollah, added that what brings Saudi Arabia and Iran together is "much bigger" than what separates them.

Reporting by Maya Saad and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jon Boyle

