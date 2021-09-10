Lebanon's PM-designate Mikati visiting President about cabinet - source

Lebanon's new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati, gestures as he talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati was on his way to a meeting with President Michel Aoun on Friday with a cabinet line-up that one official source described as "promising".

Lebanon's Mikati is the third prime minister-designate to attempt to form a government with President Aoun since the government resigned over a year ago in the aftermath of the Beirut port blast amidst a worsening economic meltdown.

