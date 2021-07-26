Lebanon's PM-designate says he can form government to implement French plan

Lebanon's new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati, talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, July 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's new prime minister-desginate Najib Mikati said on Monday he would work to form a government and implement a French plan to save the country from its crippling financial crisis.

"I don't have a magic wand and can't perform miracles... but I have studied the situation for a while and have international guarantees," Mikati said after he won a majority of votes in parliamentary consultations to be nominated.

France's plan includes a government of specialists capable of initiating enough reforms to attract foreign aid.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.