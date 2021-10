Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during an interview with Reuters at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday he hoped cabinet meetings would resume after a two-week hiatus since a row over the Beirut blast probe led some ministers to ask for his removal.

Local media had said that Mikati would not ask for another meeting to convene before a framework agreement was reached.

Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

