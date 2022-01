Lebanon's PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures during a news conference on the latest developments in the country, at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati will meet Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Saturday in Beirut, Mikati's office said in a statement.

In October, Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys following a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

Reporting by Laila Bassam Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones

