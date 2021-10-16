Lebanon's PM says government is keen not to interfere in any file related to the judiciary - statement

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends an interview with Reuters at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the government is keen not to interfere in any file related to the judiciary, according to a statement from his office on Saturday.

The statement came following a meeting with the justice minister and the head of the higher judicial council after seven people were killed in violence in Beirut on Thursday.

"The judicial authority must take whatever measures it deems appropriate," Mikati added.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.