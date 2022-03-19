1 minute read
Lebanon's PM says wants to protect small depositors not banks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon's prime minister said on Saturday after a cabinet meeting convened to address judicial actions against seven banks that the goal was to protect small depositors not lenders.
"We are protecting institutions, not individuals," Najib Mikati told a news conference.
Lebanese banks plan a two-day strike next week in protest at judicial moves against seven major lenders, a standoff that could bring more instability for a country mired in a financial crisis since 2019.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba, editing by Mark Heinrich
