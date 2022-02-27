1 minute read
Lebanon's position on Ukraine should not affect ties with Moscow - envoy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIRUT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine "will not affect considerably" Moscow's relations with Beirut, the Russian ambassador said on Sunday.
"In the difficult times, we can see those who stood with us and those who didn't," Alexander Rudakov told a news conference in Beirut. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.