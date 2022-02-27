Lebanon's position on Ukraine should not affect ties with Moscow - envoy

BEIRUT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine "will not affect considerably" Moscow's relations with Beirut, the Russian ambassador said on Sunday.

"In the difficult times, we can see those who stood with us and those who didn't," Alexander Rudakov told a news conference in Beirut. read more

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Angus MacSwan

