Middle East
Lebanon's President Aoun says hopes for resumption of IMF talks
BEIRUT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Monday he hoped the new cabinet's policy programme would include a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund.
Aoun's statement came as the new government, formed on Friday, was meeting for the first time in the presidential palace.
"We will face big difficulties and we will work on devising the possible solutions," Aoun said in a statement on twitter.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.