Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanon's President Aoun says hopes for resumption of IMF talks

1 minute read

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati gestures as he speaks to the press after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Monday he hoped the new cabinet's policy programme would include a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Aoun's statement came as the new government, formed on Friday, was meeting for the first time in the presidential palace.

"We will face big difficulties and we will work on devising the possible solutions," Aoun said in a statement on twitter.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 12, 2021 · 10:08 PM UTC

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S.

The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West.

Middle East
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi voices concern about alleged Saudi torture
Middle East
Qatar's foreign minister visits premier of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Middle East
Lebanon's information min says Aoun stressed need for IMF and donors

Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi said on Monday President Michel Aoun had stressed during the new government's first cabinet meeting Lebanon's need for the International Monetary Fund, The World Bank and donor agencies.

Middle East
Ithaca Energy agrees to buy Marubeni's North Sea assets for $1 bln, sources say

Ithaca Energy has agreed to acquire Marubeni's oil and gas assets in the North Sea for about $1 billion, industry sources told Reuters.