Lebanon's president calls for national dialog to reach understanding on defense, economic recovery

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he delivers a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 27, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called on Monday for an "urgent" national dialog to reach an understanding on administrative and financial decentralization, defense strategy and an economic recovery plan.

In a televised speech, Aoun said obstructing the economic recovery plan put by the former government led to delaying negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

