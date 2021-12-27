Middle East
Lebanon's president calls for national dialog to reach understanding on defense, economic recovery
BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called on Monday for an "urgent" national dialog to reach an understanding on administrative and financial decentralization, defense strategy and an economic recovery plan.
In a televised speech, Aoun said obstructing the economic recovery plan put by the former government led to delaying negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese
