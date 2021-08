Motorbike and car drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station, after the central bank decided to effectively end subsidies on fuel imports, in Damour, Lebanon, August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Aoun called on the country's parliament to meet in order to take appropriate action following the central bank's decision to end fuel subsidies, his office said in a statement.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams

