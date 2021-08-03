Middle East
Lebanon's president exerting all efforts to form gov't
BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles towards the formation of a government.
Aoun made his comments in a speech on the eve of the anniversary of the Beirut port blast in which he also said he supported a transparent investigation into the explosion that killed over 200 people and destroyed large parts of the city.
"Justice delivered late is not justice," Aoun said.
