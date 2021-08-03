Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanon's president exerting all efforts to form gov't

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 21, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles towards the formation of a government.

Aoun made his comments in a speech on the eve of the anniversary of the Beirut port blast in which he also said he supported a transparent investigation into the explosion that killed over 200 people and destroyed large parts of the city.

"Justice delivered late is not justice," Aoun said.

Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese

