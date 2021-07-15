Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanon's President says Hariri was not ready to discuss changes to govt proposal

BEIRUT, July 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that Saad al-Hariri was not ready to discuss any changes to the government proposal he submitted a day earlier.

Hariri proposed that Aoun take one more day to accept the suggested proposal but Aoun said, "what is the use of one additional day if the door to discussions was closed," a statement by the presidency said.

The president will set a date for parliamentary consultations as soon as possible after Hariri gave up on cabinet formation, the statement said.

