Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes govt handling of Beirut port blast probe
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top Christian cleric Bechara Boutros al-Rai criticised his country's government on Thursday for failing to hold those responsible for the Beirut port blast on August 4, 2020 to justice.
In a mass held to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the explosion, Rai said the government "has no right" to block the domestic and international probes and that "God condemns those officials" stalling the investigation.
Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
