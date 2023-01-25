Lebanon's top public prosecutor says he has summoned Beirut blast judge















BEIRUT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat told Reuters that he had summoned the judge investigating the Beirut port blast, after rejecting the judge's surprise resumption of the probe into the explosion.

In a text message exchange, Oweidat said he had summoned Judge Tarek Bitar for questioning but did not specify whether he had charged him. Two judicial sources had earlier said Oweidat had filed charges against Bitar.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.