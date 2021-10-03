Skip to main content

Middle East

Groups of foreign fighters have left Libya -foreign minister

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush speaks during a news conference with EU's head of foreign policy Josep Borell (not seen), in Tripoli, Libya September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Groups of foreign fighters have left Libya and authorities are looking for ways to get more to leave the country, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said on Sunday.

"We are still seeking a larger and comprehensive organisation for the exit of mercenaries, and this is what we are seeking at the Libya Stability Conference which will be held this month," Mangoush told a news conference in Kuwait.

Libya has been racked by chaos and violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, and was split after 2014 between warring western and eastern factions.

The head of Libya's presidency council said last month the conference would aim to ensure "unified, consistent" international support and restore a sense of Libyan leadership and ownership over the country's future. read more

But Mohammed al-Menfi also warned of "serious challenges" that could undermine national elections planned for Dec. 24 and pushed as a way to end the crisis.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Clarke

