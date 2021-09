DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp. (NOC) said on Saturday it has agreed to hire all employees of a rival company in order to end a rift between them.

State-run NOC "announces it is appointing all the employees working for the parallel corporation," it said, referring to a company set up by military commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.

