Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on El Feel oilfield
DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) resumed production on Tuesday at its El Feel oilfield after lifting force majeure there, NOC said in a statement.
NOC had declared force majeure at the field after an armed group shut the pipeline valve last week.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
