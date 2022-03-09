Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on El Feel oilfield

The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) resumed production on Tuesday at its El Feel oilfield after lifting force majeure there, NOC said in a statement.

NOC had declared force majeure at the field after an armed group shut the pipeline valve last week.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

