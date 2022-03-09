Skip to main content
Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on El Feel oilfield

The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) resumed production on Tuesday at its El Feel oilfield after lifting force majeure there, NOC said in a statement.

NOC had declared force majeure at the field after an armed group shut the pipeline valve last week.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

