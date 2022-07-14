Libya's NOC says government stormed HQ to install new board illegally

The building housing Libya's oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TUNIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) in a statement on its social media feeds said armed and masked Tripoli government forces had stormed NOC's headquarters on Thursday to install a new board of directors.

The statement said the move was illegal and that the NOC would submit a complaint to Libya's attorney general against what it called an "expired government".

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely

