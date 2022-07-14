1 minute read
Libya's NOC says government stormed HQ to install new board illegally
TUNIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) in a statement on its social media feeds said armed and masked Tripoli government forces had stormed NOC's headquarters on Thursday to install a new board of directors.
The statement said the move was illegal and that the NOC would submit a complaint to Libya's attorney general against what it called an "expired government".
Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely
