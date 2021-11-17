Libya's parliament speaker says he will run in presidential elections

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament speaker Aaguila Saleh said on Wednesday he would run in the country's first direct presidential election on Dec. 24, aimed at ending years of discord over its rightful leadership.

"Public voting is the only source of legitimacy for any authority. ... (An election) is the only way out to prevent foreign interference, not to divide the country, to unify institutions and for national reconciliation," he said in televised comments aired exclusively by Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV.

The news came a day after eastern commander Khalifa Haftar announced his bid.

Also, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is wanted internationally for his role in crushing the 2011 revolution that toppled his father, declared his bid on Sunday.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmad Elhamy

