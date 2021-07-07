Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Lithuania asks Turkey to help it identify migrants from Belarus

1 minute read

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis looks on during a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo

VILNIUS, July 7 (Reuters) - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday that he had asked his Turkish counterpart to help identify migrants coming into Lithuania from Belarus.

"A large part of the people (coming into Lithuania from Belarus) arrive there from Turkey, on Turkish airlines. We believe that Turkey knows their identities", he told reporters in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"In cooperation with Turkey, we can easily determine their identities and demand they are accepted by the states they originate from."

Landsbergis said had summoned the head of Belarus's embassy on Wednesday to demand that Minsk end the flow of illegal migrants across their common border.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:44 PM UTCIsrael tears down Bedouin tents in contested Palestinian village

Israel demolished the tent dwellings of at least 63 Bedouin in a village in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a Palestinian official said, in an area designated by the Israeli military as a firing zone.

Middle EastWith aid in balance, Syrians who fled Assad fear deeper hardship
Middle EastRockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, wounding two - U.S. coalition
Middle EastEver Given container ship begins exit from Suez Canal 106 days after getting stuck
Middle EastFormer Labour chief Herzog sworn in as Israel's president