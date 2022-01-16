Loud sounds in western Iran caused by lightning - IRNA

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Loud blasts heard in several cities in western Iran early on Sunday were the result of lightining flashes, an interior ministry official said.

"After liaising with the relevant security and military agencies, it was determined that the sounds were caused by lightning and no special incident occurred," ministry official Majid Mirahmadi told the state news agency IRNA.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan

