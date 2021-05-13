Skip to main content

Middle EastLufthansa suspends flights to Tel Aviv through Friday

German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Thursday said it was suspending all flights to Tel Aviv through Friday, May 14, due to an escalating conflict in Israel.

"Lufthansa is closely monitoring the current situation in Israel and continues to maintain a close exchange with the authorities, security service providers and our own staff on the ground," the company said in a statement.

Lufthansa said it expected flights to Israel to resume on Saturday, May 15.

