Middle East
Luxembourg judicial authorities open criminal case related to Lebanon central bank governor - spokesperson
BEIRUT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Luxembourg judicial authorities said on Monday they had opened a criminal case in relation to Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh and his assets.
A spokesperson for the central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
