Luxembourg judicial authorities open criminal case related to Lebanon central bank governor - spokesperson

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Luxembourg judicial authorities said on Monday they had opened a criminal case in relation to Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh and his assets.

A spokesperson for the central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson

