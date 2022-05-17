1 minute read
Macron told Israel's Bennett he is concerned about West Bank settlement plans
PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - French President Macron on Tuesday told Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about his concerns over the country's latest announcements on settlements in the West Bank, the Elysee said in a readout after the two leaders' phone call.
Macron in the conversation also reiterated his determination to revive a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, known as the JCPOA.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by William Maclean
