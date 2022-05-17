Macron told Israel's Bennett he is concerned about West Bank settlement plans

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - French President Macron on Tuesday told Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about his concerns over the country's latest announcements on settlements in the West Bank, the Elysee said in a readout after the two leaders' phone call.

Macron in the conversation also reiterated his determination to revive a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, known as the JCPOA.

