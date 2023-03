BAGHDAD, March 16 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the Iraqi-Iranian borderline, the Iraqi state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the quake, it added.

Reporting by Amina Ismail and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Leslie Adler











