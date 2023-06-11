Major Gulf bourses end lower on falling oil prices

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse in Manama
Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

June 11 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to falling oil prices and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - tumbled more than a dollar a barrel on Friday to record a second straight weekly decline as disappointing Chinese data added to doubts about demand growth after Saudi Arabia's weekend decision to cut output.

The Qatari Stock index (.QSI) dropped 0.5%, extending its losses to a second session. The index recorded a drop in all sectors with Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) falling 0.6% and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB.QA) shedding 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell marginally, ending its six-session winning streak. Losses in the energy and utilities sectors outweighed gains in most of the sectors.

Bank Aljazira (1020.SE) climbed 3.6% and Saudi Industrial Investment Group (2250.SE) gained 3.4%.

However, the oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) and the kingdom's biggest bank Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) lost 0.3% and 0.9% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) climbed 1.3%, extending its previous session gains.

The index was lifted up by a 6.2% jump in Fawry Banking (FWRY.CA) and 7% rise in Misr Fertilizers Production (MFPC.CA).

Separately, Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7% from 30.6% in April, approaching an all-time record and higher than analysts had expected.

Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, Editing by Ros Russell

