Major Gulf markets dip on oil weakness, inflation worries

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Sunday amid fears of a potential global recession and volatile oil prices, but Egypt continued to rise after its central bank kept its overnight interest rates steady on Thursday.

Crude prices, a key driver of the Gulf's financial markets, slipped after two days of gains and were heading for weekly losses, also under pressure from a strong dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.5%, with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) (2010.SE) falling 2.3% and oil behemoth Aramco dropping 0.8%. Aramco is to start trading ex-dividend on Aug. 22.

Among other stocks, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp (2070.SE) plunged 4.8% after reporting a quarterly net loss on the back of rising operating expenses.

However, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (2270.SE) soared 10% after its second-quarter profit almost doubled to 56.3 million riyals ($14.99 million).

In Qatar the benchmark index (.QSI) fell 0.4%, snapping a three-session winning streak, weighed down by financial stocks as sharia lender Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) and Commercial Bank (COMB.QA) slid 1.2% and 2.3% respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) rose 2.4%, extending gains for a third session, boosted by its financial stocks after Egypt's central bank held rates steady after a change of governor on Thursday.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) kept its overnight interest rates steady on Thursday, hours after a new governor was named to replace Tarek Amer, who quit unexpectedly on Wednesday. read more

The CBE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it left its lending rate unchanged at 12.25% and its deposit rate at 11.25%.

($1 = 3.7554 riyals)

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

